Chrysler hybrid minivan no longer allowed on ferries due to safety recall

If you have summer plans to board a ferry to Manitoulin or Pelee Island, you may want to check to see if there are any safety recalls on your vehicle as some are not allowed this year.

On Monday, the Owen Sound Transportation Company announced plug-in hybrid Chrysler Pacifica model years 2017-2021 will no longer be allowed on board its ferries unless the service recall is completed.

The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited S is shown at the AutoMobility LA Auto Show Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

The minivan's maker, Stellantis, issued the recall July 18 due to the risk of battery fire.

Owners have been advised not to recharge their vehicles or park near other vehicles until the recall repairs are complete.

Customers have reported smoke inhalation while the vehicles were turned off and others experienced the issue while the car was recharging.

More than 24,000 Chrysler Pacifica minivans have been sold for those model years.

Stellantis said the fires are linked to a "rare abnormality" in individual cells of the model’s high-voltage battery pack.

The company plans on letting owners know by mail when they can take their vehicles in for service.

Starting Wednesday, customers can also enter their VIN at recall.mopar.com or checktoprotect.org to see if their vans are part of the recall.