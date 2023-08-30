Chronic break-ins has Sault business owner at his wit’s end
Repeated vandalism of a Sault Ste. Marie store has the owner rethinking his business.
Richard Moore, owner of Moore’s General Store, said having to replace the sixth broken window this year alone just isn't feasible.
"Honestly, if it happens again I'm done,” Moore said.
“I’m simply done."
The latest incident happened Sunday, but is just one of many. He said the first year of running his business was smooth, but something changed in January, when robberies and vandalism became common.
"It's every second week,” Moore said.
“I'm out of pocket roughly $20,000-$26,000. I haven't added up all the numbers because I'm still waiting for that last estimate to come in. All the damages are always just under my insurance deductible."
Moore has installed a number of high-end security cameras, which deter shoplifting. But now he said he believes the criminals "are mocking him and the police" by breaking windows out of the view of his outdoor cameras.
With no video evidence, police aren't able to help, Moore said.
Richard Moore, owner of Moore's General Store, said having to replace the sixth broken window this year alone just isn't feasible. (Photo from video)
"They basically said 'well, here's a case number,'” he said.
“I said, 'Aren't you going to come to look at the window?' 'Nope, it's just a window, that's part of doing business in the city now.'"
CJ'S Dehydrated Products were in a similar place last year, opting to stay overnight and confront burglars that had stolen thousands of dollars in merchandise.
"It's extremely frustrating,” said owner Corey Tucker.
“You bring in the stock and then they break and they take that stock. It is hard for a ‘ma and ‘pa shop to stay alive when they do that."
Like the owners of C&J's, Moore said his only option is to take justice into his own hands, despite police urging businesses not to do so.
And, while he doesn't see a quick fix to the problem, he would like the city to invest more in helping people get off of the street and away from a life of crime.
