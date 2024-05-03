Chi-Cheemaun kicks off 50th season on the Georgian Bay

The Chi-Cheemaun ferry arrived at Manitoulin Island on Friday morning to kick off its 50th season on the Georgian Bay.

M.S. Chi-Cheemaun arrives in South Baymouth on Manitoulin Island. May 3, 2024 (Ian Campbell/CTV Northern Ontario)

As they do every year, residents flocked to the shore of South Baymouth to watch the big ship come into harbour.

A celebration is being held on board the ship with exhibits, guest speakers and live entertainment during its maiden voyage of the season.

The Chi-Cheemaun has completed 24,000 voyages between Tobermory and Manitoulin Island since 1974, carrying 10 million passengers and three million vehicles, the Owen Sound Transportation Company said in a news release.

"This sailing season, the 'Sail Through Time Exhibit' will commemorate 50 years of the MS Chi-Cheemaun and her predecessors with authentic artifacts, posters, photographs and reproductions on loan from the Community Waterfront Heritage Centre in Owen Sound, the Collingwood Museum and the Grey Roots Museum & Archives," the company said.

"The exhibit is free to all passengers."

The ship will be making daily round trips between May 3 and Oct. 20.

"Each voyage aboard the MS Chi-Cheemaun promises the excitement of the open water and spectacular views from the outdoor deck, as well as a licensed dining area and upper lounge featuring local craft beer and wine," the company said.

"The MS Chi-Cheemaun can accommodate a variety of vehicles – from cars to RVs to bicycles – safely and securely. Walk-on passengers are also welcome."

CTV News' Ian Campbell is taking a ride on the maiden voyage of the season and will have more throughout the day.

MS Chi-Cheemaun arrives in South Baymouth on Manitoulin Island. May 3, 2024 (Ian Campbell/CTV Northern Ontario)