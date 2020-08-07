SUDBURY -- A 21-year-old man from Chatham has been charged with sexual assault, the Nipissing West Ontario Provincial Police said Friday.

In a news release, police said they received a report Aug. 4 at 11:10 p.m. about the assault, which took place in Verner. The suspect, who was already on probation, was arrested the following day.

He is now charged with sexual assault and two counts of failing to comply with probation orders.

He was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Sept. 29 in North Bay.