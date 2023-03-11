‘Ceremonial and Sacred’ headdress stolen ahead of Little Native Hockey League tournament
The Chief of the Nipissing First Nation’s truck was stolen early Saturday morning in Mississauga and with it a “ceremonial and sacred” headdress.
Chief Scott McLeod is in Mississauga, Ont. for the Little Native Hockey League (LNHL) tournament which kicks-off Sunday afternoon with opening ceremonies at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre.
McLeod’s vehicle was parked in the Sandman Signature Mississauga Hotel parking lot when the theft occurred.
“Of greatest concern is the loss of the Nipissing First Nation Chief headdress that was in the vehicle,” First Nation officials said in a news release Saturday.
In a message to CTV News McLeod said he does not care about the truck – our community headdress is of paramount importance.
“I ask that the perpetrators of this theft find it upon themselves to kindly return the headdress,” said McLeod.
“This can be done anonymously, to the Sandman Signature Mississauga Hotel or to one of the arenas where the event is taking place.”
LNHL tournament games takes place from March 13-15 at Paramount Fine Foods Centre, Iceland Arena, Tomken Twin Arena, Meadowvale 4 Rinks and Erin Mills Twin Arena with championship games to take place on March 16 at Iceland Arena.
According to the news release, the headdress was reconstructed following more than two years of research by elders, knowledge keeper, historians, geographers and other academics familiar with the resources available 100 years ago. The 7 white eagle feathers signify the commitment that a leader makes to lead with responsibility following the 7 grandfather/grandmother teachings. The beadwork style represents the women’s roles in supporting the leader wearing the ceremonial headdress.
A photo of Nipissing First Nation's sacred headdress taken at the Anishinabek National Annual General Assembly in 2018. (Image courtesy of Nipissing First Nation)First Nation officials are working with Peel Police to try and located the missing headdress and vehicle.
To stay up-to-date on developments related to the Nipissing First Nation, follow their Facebook page.
With files from CTV News North Bay video journalist Jaime McKee
