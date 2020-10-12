Advertisement
Cattle on the loose after transport fire in northern Ontario
Loose cattle roaming around northeastern Ontario after transport fire on Highway 11 Sunday. Oct. 1/20 (Mike Chartrand/Twitter)
SUDBURY -- Ontario Provincial Police are warning travellers on Highway 11 in the northeast to be cautious for roaming cattle after several got loose following a transport fire Sunday between Opasatika and Mattice.
"The cause of the vehicle fire has not been confirmed," OPP Community Safety Officer Stephanie Belec told CTV News in an email Monday afternoon.
Belec said some cattle died in the incident.
"We're urging motorists to be cautious while driving through the area, as there are still outstanding cattle," said Belec. "I cannot confirm a number."
A Kapuskasing man, Mike Chartrand, tweeted: