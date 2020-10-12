SUDBURY -- Ontario Provincial Police are warning travellers on Highway 11 in the northeast to be cautious for roaming cattle after several got loose following a transport fire Sunday between Opasatika and Mattice.

"The cause of the vehicle fire has not been confirmed," OPP Community Safety Officer Stephanie Belec told CTV News in an email Monday afternoon.

Belec said some cattle died in the incident.

"We're urging motorists to be cautious while driving through the area, as there are still outstanding cattle," said Belec. "I cannot confirm a number."

A Kapuskasing man, Mike Chartrand, tweeted:

RIP 40 died in the fire, 3 had to be put away but many more ran away on highway or rail tracks and we chases them and coraled them in trailers for 4 hrs... Some are still on the loose pic.twitter.com/4LsKDFLwgx — Mike Chartrand (@VA3MCX) October 12, 2020

Anyone that sees cattle roaming in the area is asked to call police 1-88-310-1122 or Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry at 1-800-667-1940.