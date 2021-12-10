Cases climbing in deadly blastomycosis outbreak in Constance Lake First Nation

The number of confirmed cases of blastomycosis in Constance Lake First Nation (CLFN) is growing as a search for the source of the deadly outbreak continues.

The small northern Ontario community, located about 40 kilometres west of Hearst, now has 18 confirmed cases of the fungal lung infection, according to Roger Wesley, a crisis management coordinator in the community. Officials with the First Nation sounded the alarm on the issue in November.

Wesley told CTV News that test results for six "probable cases" came back positive Thursday morning, bringing the case count up from 12 the previous day. That leaves three probable cases and at least 120 people under investigation with symptoms in the community, he said.

Three people in the community have died, with two deaths now confirmed by autopsy to be blastomycosis-related and one more suspected death is awaiting results.

Blastomyces, the fungus that causes blastomycosis, is typically found in rotting wood and soil and spores can stir up in the air when disturbed. The spores can then infect the lungs, with symptoms including coughing, chest pain, fatigue and shortness of breath. Health experts note it is not contagious and is easily treatable with anti-fungal medication when caught early, but can lead to death if undiagnosed.

That's why CLFN's Chief Ramona Sutherland has been urging her community to go to hospital as soon as even mild symptoms arise.

Notre-Dame Hospital in nearby Hearst has set up a dedicated unit for testing and treating people suspected to have the lung infection.

In a live Facebook update for the community on Wednesday, Sutherland said some people being treated at hospitals around northeastern Ontario, Ottawa and Toronto are starting to be discharged.

"I was really happy to give them a hug and say 'welcome back home,' after being away for a little bit," Sutherland said during the update.

FINDING THE SOURCE

Wesley said search efforts to find the source of the infection are coming up dry, saying that investigators are close to exhausting locations they've marked for sampling.

Heavy snowfall covering the ground has made the search frustrating, he said, but added that the weaher does limit the potential for further spread.

"We're covering a lot of ground, getting a lot of samples and sending as much, as fast as we can to the lab for analysis," Wesley said, adding that investigators are relying on drone imagery, previously taken in the fall, to guide the search.

"Our priorities right now are going to be to get some information on some recent renovation or construction projects where soil was disturbed and get into those sites for more sampling."

Areas searched have included high-traffic trails and places that have been disturbed by machinery, locations with woodpiles or debris, nearby lakeshore properties, residences of people who died from the infection and locations where topsoil was recently delivered.

Wesley said there is some comfort in the fact that spores from the Blastomyces fungus will be largely stifled by the snow, though the community is still worried.

"There are some ... that are still extremely afraid and anxiety levels are extreme. The fear of the unknown is what's getting to them," Wesley said.

"At the same time, there's a group of the population that are hearing the Chief's messages and are understanding that the science and the weather are working in our favour to prevent spread."

Wesley said federal, provincial and local agencies continue to work to find the source of the outbreak. Mental health counsellors and traditional healers are also in the community to help people cope with the stress of the situation.

Two doctors with expertise in blastomycosis are coming to CLFN next week, Wesley said, and hopes they will help make headway in the investigation.