Canadian Army training in Sudbury, marching on roadsides

Local Canadian Army Reserve soldiers from Sudbury’s 2nd Battalion, Irish Regiment of Canada will conduct training in Sudbury tonight, Tuesday evening.

“Soldiers will march along local roadsides in uniform with their personal weapons, which will remain unloaded at all times,” said a news release from the military.

“They will wear Canadian Army-issued uniforms and personal protective equipment.”

Residents can expect to see upwards of 10 soldiers at a time, marching along the roads in various formations. The formations of soldiers will have high visibility marker vests and a safety vehicle with its four-way signals flashing, at the rear.

“We ask that members of the public slow down when passing these marching soldiers,” the release said.

“This important exercise is being conducted in order to prepare Canadian Army Reserve members to operate in various weather conditions, and maintain fitness and stamina while carrying their equipment. This type of regular, scheduled training keeps our soldiers and units ready to respond to missions in Canada like floods and wildfires, and support international stability operations with partners and allies.”

The army said measures are being taken to ensure minimum inconvenience to those in the area, and members of the public are asked to take extra caution when approaching military vehicles and personnel.

“The residents of Sudbury are thanked in advance for their understanding and co-operation,” the release said.