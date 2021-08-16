SUDBURY -- A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man currently serving time for armed robbery and other weapon-related offences. Here is the list of Ontario cities he is known to frequent.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is asking the public to help them locate 30-year-old Michael Leclair accusing him of breaching his statutory release.

Leclair is described as 5' 10" tall, 161 lbs., with brown hair and eyes.

He is known to frequent the Ottawa, Brockville, Smith Falls, and Sault Ste. Marie areas of Ontario.

Leclair was convicted of armed robbery, possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition, possession of a firearm knowing unauthorized, and failing to comply with recognizance or undertaking. He is currently serving a four-year and 10-month sentence for these offences.

"Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1," police said in a news release on Monday afternoon.

Det. Sgt. Steve Sermet told CTV News in an email Leclair was last seen leaving his halfway house in Ottawa on Aug. 12.

"His offences are robbery and firearms-related, so there is always the potential of safety concerns," Sermet said.

Leclair's sentence is scheduled to end on Oct. 19.