SUDBURY -- The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is asking for the public's help locating a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and is known to frequent several Ontario cities.

In a news release Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police said Shane Luc Laderoute is wanted after breaching his parole.

Laderoute is currently serving a 14-month sentence for armed robbery, pointing a firearm, break, enter and commit, disguise with intent, theft and trafficking property obtained by crime.

He is known to frequent several northern Ontario communities, including Timmins, Matheson, Iroquois Falls, and North Bay, as well as the Barrie, Kitchener and Cambridge areas.

Laderoute is described as:

35-year-old Caucasian male

5'7" and 199 pounds

Short brown hair

Hazel eyes

Several tattoos on both forearms, including a ram on his right shin, a zombie with piston through head on his left shin and "Live to Ride Ride to Live Y.J.L." on his right shoulder

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact 1-866-870-7673, Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 or call 911.