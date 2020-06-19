NORTH BAY -- Ontario Provincial Police has issued for a Canada-wide warrant for a woman who is known to frequent these three Ontario cities:

Hamilton

North Bay

St. Thomas

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is asking for the public's help in finding 35-year-old Sara Powless.

Powless is serving a two-year sentence for causing bodily harm by criminal negligence, drug possession and failing to attend court.

Police say she is wanted for allegedly breaching her statutory release. Federal offenders who have served two-thirds of a fixed-length sentence are released from prison under supervision.

Det. Sgt. Steve Sermet said Powless was released from Grand Walley Institution for Women with the condition to stay at a halfway house in Hamilton. She signed out and failed to return, so now police are looking for her.

She is described as:

Indigenous

5'5"

122 lbs

Brown hair and green eyes

Anyone in contact with Powless or who has information in regards to her whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or call 911.