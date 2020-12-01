SUDBURY -- The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is asking the public to help locate a wanted man who has been known to frequent cities across Ontario.

Jordan Welch, 32, is wanted for a breach of statutory release, which allows inmates to be released from prison after serving two-thirds of their sentence.

He is currently serving a 2-year and 1-day sentence for break and enter with intent, two charges of theft and property obtained by crime.

"The offender is known to frequent the Sudbury, Parry Sound, Orillia, Midland, Barrie and Toronto areas," Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Tuesday morning.

Welch is described as an Indigenous man, 5-foot 7-inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

OPP said he has several tattoos including:

Symbol, Star and red Lips X2 on the right side of his neck

Red "VOID" on the back of his neck

Ben Franklin on the left side of his neck

A woman's face and a rose on his right arm

Dollar sign on his right hand

Dragon on his left upper arm

"WELCH" on his upper back

Teardrop under his left eye

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.