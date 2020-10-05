SUDBURY -- A 41-year-old man from Cambridge, Ont., was killed over the weekend in the Manitoulin Island community of Tehkummah.

Ontario Provincial Police said Jeffery McKay was killed 8 a.m. Saturday in a single-vehicle crash.

"Investigation revealed the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree," police said in a news release Monday.

The collision took place on Government Road near the 15th Concession Road in Tehkummah Township.

McKay was the lone occupant in the vehicle.

Police said the investigation is continuing with the assistance of an OPP collision reconstructionist and an OPP technical collision investigator, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Services.