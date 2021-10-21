Burk's Falls drug bust nets $1.7M in illegal cannabis plants
Two people from Toronto have been charged following a police raid of an illegal cannabis grow-up in Burk's Falls on Wednesday.
Several police units executed a search warrant at a residence on High Street at 9:30 a.m., police said in a news release Thursday.
"Police seized 1,726 cannabis plants," the release said. "The total value is estimated to be more than $1.7 million."
Two people from Toronto, ages 23 and 34, have been charged with cultivating cannabis at a place that is not their residence, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Both accused were released from police custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Nov. 25 in Sundridge.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
