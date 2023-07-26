Branch 25 Legion construction continues in the Sault

Construction of the new Royal Canadian Legion Branch 25 in Sault Ste. Marie could be finished earlier than expected.

Members of the branch executive received an update this week on the project, which will not only house the branch, but will also provide affordable housing for local veterans and Legion members.

"It could be as soon as December," said newly appointed Branch 25 president Pierre Breckenridge.

"The actual contract is for completion by June 2024, but we believe it will be much sooner."

The streetscape along Great Northern Road is looking different as construction moves along at an accelerated pace on the nine-storey, 107-unit complex.

Branch 25 Legion is being temporarily housed at the Marconi Cultural Event Centre during construction.

"We're quite pleased with our temporary location here at the Marconi," said Breckenridge.

"They've treated us very well."