Body of missing man found in Huntsville

Provincial police have identified the body found in Huntsville on Nov. 21 and three people have been charged.

The body of 58-year-old Mark Sweet, of Perry Township, was found on a property near Gryffin Lodge Road after receiving a call from a citizen.

Sweet was the subject of a missing person case that Ontario Provincial Police were investigating. He was reported missing on Nov. 12 and had last been seen on Nov. 8 in Novar, north of where his body was found.

Three Huntsville residents, two men and a woman, have been charged with indignity to human remains and being an accessory after the fact for the offence of indignity to human remains in connection to the case.

An investigation into the death is continuing but the case is under a court-ordered publication ban.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Ontario Provincial Police or Crime Stoppers.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.