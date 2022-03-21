Body of missing man found, ATV went through ice

It was a tragic end to a search for a missing man in Huntsville, Ont., on Sunday when a body was recovered from a nearby lake.

Officers were called to Brennan Circle at 6:18 p.m. March 18 when 72-year-old Karel van den Heuvel failed to return home "after going out on Lake Vernon on his all-terrain vehicle earlier that day," provincial police said in a news release.

Central Region OPP Emergency Response Team, OPP Aviation Services, OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit were called in to help with the search.

Van den Heuvel was found March 20 in the Rock Island area of the lake.