Blue-green algal bloom reported in lake northwest of Sudbury
Horwood Lake, located between Sudbury and Timmins, has tested positive for blue-green algae (cyanobacteria), Public Health Sudbury & Districts said Wednesday evening.
“The samples contained a species of cyanobacteria that can produce toxins,” the health unit said in a news release.
“Blue-green algal blooms could also appear in other parts of the lake. Because blooms are not anchored, they can move from one location to another through wind and water action. New blooms can also form. All residents on lakes should look for blooms in their area.”
Blue-green algal blooms have an unsightly pea soup appearance and foul smell, and can produce toxins.
Residents should avoid using or drinking water from areas where blooms are visible.
“The highest concentrations of toxins are usually found in blooms and scum on the shoreline,” the release said.
“These dense accumulations pose the greatest potential risks to people and pets. The algae toxins can irritate a person’s skin and, if ingested, cause diarrhea and vomiting. If a person ingests high levels of toxin, they could suffer liver and nervous system damage.”
On lakes and rivers where blue-green algal blooms are confirmed, people who use the surface water for their private drinking water supply may wish to consider an alternate, protected source of water.
For more information on blue-green algae, including a list and map of water bodies with confirmed blooms, click here or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705-522-9200, ext. 464, toll-free 1-866-522-9200.
