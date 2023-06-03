Bike to Work Week kicks off in Sault Ste. Marie

The City of Sault Ste. Marie, Algoma Public Health and the Sault Cycling Club are encouraging locals to ride their bicycles more often.

The city kicked off Bike to Work Week with its annual Pump Track Festival at Esposito Park downtown.

"Very popular, particularly with children," said Sault Cycling Club advocacy director Andre Riopel.

"It's a great skill builder. It's a great way to learn how to get good on a bicycle."

Festival goers also got tips on bicycle maintenance, while officials from Algoma Public Health educated those in attendance on the mental and physical health benefits of cycling – as well as the importance of wearing safety gear such as helmets.

Riopel said the aim of Bike to Work Week is to get people who don't ride to try it, while getting recreational cyclists to consider using their bike for practical purposes like getting to work or running errands.

