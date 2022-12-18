BIA gives holiday gifts to encourage shopping in Sudbury's downtown

This holiday shopping season the Downtown Sudbury Business Improvement Area (BIA) gave out free Christmas wreaths, flowers and other swag as shoppers showed $75 in receipts from participating businesses in the downtown core.

"For the first three Saturdays in December we always encourage people to do their Christmas shopping downtown," said Kyle Marcus, the managing director of Downtown Sudbury.

"And for a little bit of a reward for keeping at least $75 in any receipts you know it can be 75 $1 coffee receipts or one big jacket purchase. Bring us your receipts and we are happy to give you … a gift."

Regular downtown shopper Kaela Pelland said she appreciates the uniqueness it offers.

"It's great shopping downtown. There is so many different unique shops. All of the local handmade items it's just really unique it's stuff you can't buy at big stores," said Pelland.

Pelland was at the BIA office on to cash in her downtown receipts and told CTV News she values the holiday gift.

"I think it's fantastic. It's great to have a new plant in the house as well for some holiday cheer and hopefully something to keep alive for the new year,” Palland said.

“So I love this program. This is the third year that we have gotten a plant from downtown Sudbury for shopping downtown. So it's a really great initiative," said Pelland.

Officials with Sudbury Downtown said it is not-for-profit organization and is completely funded by membership fees. Business property owners and businesses within the downtown core pay a levy to belong to the BIA.

"The Downtown Sudbury BIA represents 450 businesses and about 90 property owners in the historic downtown core,” said Marcus.

“So we represent everyone within Elgin Street to Elgin Street, Ste. Anne's Road to Norte Dame. We are also funded in that manner so our members pay a levy and then that levy is gathered and then used to do good within the community like this."

Marcus said the BIA plans to continue its Downtown Cleanup Program and introduce more proactive measures to promote the growth and economic development of the area.

For more information on the BIA’s activities, visit their Facebook page.