Bear in distress spotted in northern Ont.

Photos captured last week by a concerned citizen in Greater Sudbury show a bear in distress after its head became trapped in a plastic container.

A viewer submitted photo of a bear with a plastic container stuck on its head in the Greater Sudbury, Ont., community of Hanmer in May 2024. (Supplied/Kimberly Fex)

Kimberly Fex posted the photos of a bear with a translucent container stuck on its head to social media over the weekend.

Fex told CTV News that the bear was first spotted last Thursday on Suez Drive in the Greater Sudbury community of Hanmer.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry told CTV News late Tuesday evening that their technicians in Sudbury have been unable to locate the animal in question – however, they are continuing to monitor the situation and any calls regarding its potential whereabouts.

In the meantime, Fex said she is asking residents to keep an eye out for the bear and is encouraging neighbours to ensure all containers are completely clean of have a secure lid on them before being disposed of.

The City of Greater Sudbury maintains a map of bear sightings in the area to determine patterns and intensity.