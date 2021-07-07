SUDBURY -- A 43-year-old man from Barrie was killed Tuesday afternoon in a collision on Highway 69 near French River.

Ontario Provincial Police say Craig Bagshaw died following a single motor vehicle collision involving a pickup truck around 3 p.m.

The highway was closed for about six hours in both directions.

"The preliminary investigation indicated the pickup truck was traveling northbound on Highway 69, crossed the centre median, southbound lanes and collided with a rock cut," police said in a news release Wednesday.

Bagshaw was the only occupant in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is continuing and the OPP is appealing to the public for information. Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has any information regarding any vehicles in the area at the time of the collision, is asked to immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.