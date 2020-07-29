SUDBURY -- A 29-year-old man from Barrie was killed after his off-road vehicle crashed in Whitestone Township, north of Parry Sound, and his passenger was left with serious injuries.

Emergency crews responded to a crash around 4 p.m. Tuesday involving an off-road vehicle on Clear Lake Road, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

Police say the vehicle was travelling east when it left the road, struck a tree and rolled over.

As a result, Andrew Larrain was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger riding with him was taken to a nearby hospital before being airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries.