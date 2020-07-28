SUDBURY -- A 67-year-old man from Red Lake was killed by a black bear July 20 as he picked blueberries, police confirmed Tuesday.

"A post-mortem was conducted on July 24 in Toronto … and it was determined that the cause of death was consistent with a bear attack," the Red Lake Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

"We are reminding people to be aware of their surroundings when outdoors. If a bear poses an immediate threat to public safety by exhibiting threatening or aggressive behaviour, call 911 or your local police."

The man, identified by police as Peter Franczak, left home on the morning of July 20 to pick blueberries on Tuzyk Road off Highway 105, between the Township of Ear Falls and the Municipality of Red Lake.

Emergency crews found his remains, as well as the black bear believed responsible for the fatal attack. The bear was "dispatched" by police, police said.

For more information regarding bear safety visit the MNRF website.