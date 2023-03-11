'Armed and dangerous' suspect may still be in Sault, police say

Update:

Devon Floyd was arrested by Sault police Monday evening.

Original:

Sault police say an 'armed and dangerous' suspect wanted by police in relation to an incident on Pine Street may still be in the city.

Devon Floyd, 34, of Heyden, Ont. is wanted for “pointing a firearm and various firearm offences in relation to a gun incident that took place March 6," Sault Ste. Marie Police said in a news release.

During the incident, which occurred in the 600 block of Pine Street, police said the accused pointed a gun at two victims.

“No physical injuries have been reported related to the incident,” said police.

Floyd is wanted for two counts of pointing a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowingly possessing a restricted firearm careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Sault police said Floyd presents a public safety concern and should not be approached if seen.

Anyone with information about Floyd's whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information related to the gun incident should contact Detective Constable Steve Potter at 705-949-6300 ext. 386 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

34-year-old Devon Floyd is wanted for pointing a firearm and various firearm offences in relation to a gun incident that took place March 6 in Sault Ste. Marie. (Supplied)