    • Another report of needles in Timmins Halloween candy

    The Timmins Police Service is investigating after receiving a second complaint involving tampered Halloween candy – the incident involves a needle being located in a chocolate bar, police say.

    Earlier this week, a Timmins mother spoke out about finding a child finding a needle in a chocolate bar, they did contact police.

    Needle found in mini chocolate Aero bar by a Timmins child who went out trick-or-treating on Halloween night. Oct. 31/ 23 (Annalyn Burtch)In a news release late Saturday, police issued a warning to trick-or-treaters in areas of South Porcupine.

    “With these unfortunate events occurring please monitor your child’s Halloween treats before consumption,” said police.

    Police released seven streets of concern from Halloween night in the area:

    Anyone with information on these events is asked to contact the Timmins Police Service at 705-264-1201 with incident number Ti23023422.

