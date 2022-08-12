Another crash on Highway 69 closes road

There has been another crash on Highway 69/400 north of Parry Sound that has closed the road following a fatal collision earlier this week.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, a collision happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday in the southbound lane at Dinner Lake in Carling.

The road is closed at the Highway 400/559 intersection and motorists can access a 20 kilometre detour using Shebeshekong Road via Highway 559.

No word on how many vehicles are involved, if there are any injuries or how long traffic could be stopped.

The road will be closed for an "extended time," Ontario 511 said.

More details to follow as new information becomes available.

A 36-year-old from Leamington was killed in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer on the same stretch of highway early Monday morning.