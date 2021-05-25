SUDBURY -- Caroline Mulroney, the province's minister of transportation, will make an announcement about transportation in northern Ontario.

The virtual news conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Mulroney will be joined by Ontario Northland President and CEO Corina Moore, Vic Fedeli, minister of economic development, job creation and trade and MPP for Nipissing, and Norm Miller, parliamentary assistant to the minister of intergovernmental affairs and MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka.

This comes less than two weeks after Greyhound Canada announced it will permanently close all operations.

Greyhound used to provide connection services for Ontario Northland, but those routes were cancelled last spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tracy MacPhee, Ontario Northland's director of passenger operations told CTV News that the loss of Greyhound Canada will not impact the northern Ontario transportation company's service.

"All of our routes that we have been operating are still in operation," MacPhee said. "The biggest place where customers would have connected with Greyhound would have generally been in Toronto. But, there is no immediate impact."

MacPhee said Ontario Northland will continue to look at future opportunities and work with other carriers to connect travellers to their destinations.

Details on Tuesday's announcement will be provided as they become available. Check back for updates.

With files from Eric Taschner, CTV News North Bay.