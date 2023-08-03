Alta. driver fell asleep, crashed into police cruiser in northern Ontario

A 63-year-old Alberta driver is charged with careless driving in northern Ontario after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel and crashing into a police vehicle.

Ontario Provincial Police officers were conducting radar enforcement on Lakeview Drive in Kenora when their cruiser was hit by a vehicle shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

An Alta. driver charged after falling asleep at the wheel and crashing into an Ontario Provincial Police cruiser conducting radar enforcement in Kenora. (Supplied)

"Thankfully, no one was injured," OPP said on social media.

"Let's remember that fatigue and driving don't mix! It puts everyone on the road at risk. If you're feeling tired, please pull over and rest."

A photo posted by police shows the damage done to the driver's side of the cruiser, including dents and scrapes.

The driver that was charged was the only person in their vehicle at the time of the incident.

Careless driving is not a criminal offence, but under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act, a conviction can lead to a fine of up to $2,000, jail time of up to six months, a driver's license suspension of up to two years and six demerit points.