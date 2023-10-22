Algoma University students share ideas for downtown revitalization

With downtown revitalization a hot topic in Sault Ste. Marie, students at Algoma University are being asked how they would go about achieving that goal. It was part of an assignment for business students in the Management of Small Enterprise class.

CityStudio Sault Ste. Marie is an innovation hub at the university, which brings students and faculty together with city officials and community members to co-create projects in line with the Sault's strategic goals. CityStudio Coordinator Erin Riley told CTV News students are presenting their ideas in the form of posters.

"They've done these visual displays about what they'd like to see, what businesses they'd like to invest in in the future," said Riley.

"The community was welcome to come and talk and dialogue with them today about these ideas, so hopefully they can make those connections to develop them into the future."

Along with various business ideas, students also proposed some city beautification projects such as a flower farm underneath the International Bridge.

With the posters completed, the students will now be developing full business plans for their proposed projects.