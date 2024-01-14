NORTHERN ONTARIO
Northern Ontario

    • Alberta man leading unique 'Healing with Horses' training session in northern Ont.

    When equine-assisted practitioner Patrick Buffalo spends time with horses, he says he feels a powerful energy, connection and spirit within the majestic creature.

    Patrick Buffalo says he feels a powerful energy, connection and spirit within the majestic creatures -- horses.

    “It's a spiritual being."

    This bond helped him heal from his own scars, having attended a residential school near Edmonton, Alta. in the 1960s.

    "I refuse to call myself a survivor because using that language puts me into that frame of victimhood," he said.

    Buffalo told CTV News that it was a sad and lonely time – but he had to learn to adapt to it. When he reconnected with his traditional beliefs, including learning of horses’ healing potential, he said it helped him move past the pain.

    “Healing is taking ownership of who you are and what you create," said Buffalo.

    "There's no blame and there's no victimhood. When we reach that point, we are at peace."

    Buffalo will be leading a three-part exercise series with Horse Ability Equine-Assisted Therapy at North Star Acres in Corbeil, Ont. It will be his first-ever certification training series.

    The training series schedule is as follows:

    • Part 1: January 15-19, 2024
    • Part 2: February 5, 2024
    • Part 3: February 6-7, 2024

    “I'll be participating. I'm excited because I'll be learning as well," said Lori Burns, Horse Ability’s CEO.

    "I'm extremely honoured is all I can say. I met Pat through Nipissing First Nation."

    Buffalo hails from Maskwacis, Alta., said his teaching will focus on his original model of connection between humans and what he calls the "horse spirit."

    "The horse feels your energy and when you put your hands on a horse and build that relationship with the horse spirit, then the horse spirit will help you," said Buffalo.

    Equine-assisted practitioner Patrick Buffalo says horses feel your energy and your spirit can build a relationship with theirs.

    Nine participants have registered to go on this therapeutic journey so far. They will work with the animals. The horses, Buffalo said, will act as “conduits” to help participants process any kind of toxic emotions like anger, hatred, sadness or fear while finding peace, trust and joy.

    "They are partners. In my belief, they are the healers," said Buffalo.

    "They're non-judgemental and they are non-critical."

    The training sets out to address various emotional challenges, including trauma, grief, anxiety, and depression.

    He said his approach is to move people “from the head back to the heart” through horse healing. He calls it the 'Manaciso Method.'

    Buffalo's next training series will be held in Alberta in February.

