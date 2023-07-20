Alberta driver, trucking company charged in fatal Highway 17 crash

A commercial driver and trucking company from Alberta have been charged in a fatal crash on Highway 17 that killed a 33-year-old man north of Wawa, Ont., in November.

Christian Casavant was a passenger in a pickup truck who was on his way to work for his last night shift shortly before 6 p.m. Nov. 29 when the vehicle collided with a southbound commercial vehicle near the Highway 519 intersection.

Christian 'Chris' Casavant was a volunteer firefighter with Wawa Fire Department. (Supplied)

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, almost eight months later, Ontario Provincial Police have completed the investigation with the help of Alberta Transportation and Edmonton Police Service.

As a result, a 23-year-old Edmonton resident is charged with careless driving causing death and failing to remain at the scene, along with dozens of offences related to commercial driving regulations.

They include five counts of failing to maintain a daily log, six counts each of failing to record malfunction code information and ensuring ELD is in good working order, two counts each of entering inaccurate information in record and exceeding 13 hours driving time without eight hours off, driving after 14 hours on duty without eight hours off and three counts of driving after 16 hours since last break without eight hours off.

Anttal Transportation of Edmonton is also facing a dozen counts of permitting a person to drive a commercial vehicle not in accordance with regulations.

A 30-year-old Edmonton resident is also charged with obstructing a peace officer in connection to the case.

The driver and company are scheduled to appear in court in Wawa on Oct. 5. The other accused is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 14.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

Casavant – a fire service and mine rescue worker -- leaves behind a wife and son. The driver of the pickup truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash while the commercial truck driver was unharmed.