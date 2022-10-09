Advance polls opened in the Sault Saturday

Saturday was the first of three days of advanced polls for voters in the Sault.

529 Saultites have already taken advantage of the option to vote ahead of election night. Some voters in the Sault took advantage of advanced polls on Oct. 8/22. (Cory Nordstrom/CTV News Northern Ontario)However, this is down from the first day of advanced voting in 2018; which saw 688 ballots cast.

The opportunity was ideal, said residents CTV News spoke with, as some said they wouldn't be in the city later in the month.

“Even though I’m retired and I got a lot of time on my hands, I like to take advantage of the advanced voting because it gets it out of the way,” said one voter.

Sault Ste. Marie is using new tabulator machines for the first time this municipal election. Voters said they read ballots quickly, but were also impressed by the efficiency of staff on hand.

“Very professional, very smooth, lots of help. 'Go here, go there, do this.' It was excellent," explained on of the voters.

Voters who missed today's opportunity can also vote at advanced voting days on Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Civic Centre on Foster Drive.

Residents can, of course, also cast their vote on election day, Oct. 24.