Adding an engine to your pedal bike makes it illegal to drive, northern Ont. police warn

Ontario Provincial Police in Elliot Lake is reminding residents that adding a gas engine to a pedal bike makes it illegal to ride on sidewalks and roadways.

“People are modifying bicycles by adding a gasoline engine (similar to a chainsaw motor) to the frame,” the OPP said in a news release Tuesday.

“A second chain drive is usually rigged to move the back wheel through the hub assembly. These standard bicycles were not designed or manufactured to support the weight of the motor, additional power through the hub, and increased pressure on the brakes. This in turn causes stress on the frame and other parts of the bicycle -- ultimately resulting in failure and breakage.”

Adding a motor makes it a motorcycle, police said, which brings a whole new set of requirements.

“This means the motorcycle has to be certified, properly plated with a permit, class M licence is required to operate, proper helmet worn, signal lights/brake light/headlight required, and valid insurance is required,” police said.