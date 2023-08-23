Accused northern Ont. sex offender uses court tricks to avoid trial for years
A North Bay area man accused of sex crimes involving minors has manipulated the court system to avoid a trial since his arrest in September 2018.
After almost five years of delays, a judge has denied his bid to have the charges dismissed, pointing out his obvious strategy of delaying the proceedings in hopes of getting the case thrown out.
The man, who can’t be named to protect the victims, is accused of sexually assaulting a 3 ½ year old child, as well as someone under the age of 14. He has been on bail since September 2018.
He eventually had his trial by judge and jury, which took place in June of this year – 57 months and 10 days after his arrest.
Under Canadian law, known as the Jordan rule, the Crown must bring criminal cases to trial within 30 months unless the delays are attributed to the defence or factors beyond the Crown’s control.
As the trial began, the accused brought a motion to dismiss the case under the Jordan rule. But the judge ruled that from the start, the man’s goal was to endlessly delay the case.
“From the time that the matter began, it has always been the intention of the applicant to cause as much delay as possible in order to bring about the result that he now seeks to obtain,” the judge wrote.
“In pursuit of this objective, the record makes it very clear that he has done everything in his power to obstruct and delay the matter.”
The judge described the accused as “intelligent and articulate,” someone who “has done his best to use those attributes and that experience to bring about his objective, namely, to establish sufficient delay such that a trial on the merits cannot take place.”
His strategy was noted in 2019 when a judge wrote that “the defendant will simply not cooperate with any counsel that is appointed and will continue to find reasons to adjourn the matter until it is outside of the Jordan timelines.”
The first major delay was in April 2019, when the accused filed a motion “alleging Crown misconduct” and seeking the judge in the case to recuse himself.
In addition, he was offered the chance to view evidence on DVD between 10 a.m. and noon and 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. each day.
“The accused refused to do so as he said that he wanted to be able to view this material from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.,” the court decision said.
This move alone led to a delay of 199 days, the decision said.
Next, because he was representing himself, the accused was able to delay the process further by resisting the appointment of a separate lawyer to cross-examine the victims in this case.
Courts can prevent people who act as their own lawyer in criminal cases from cross-examining minors who are witnesses or victims.
But the accused resisted those efforts and began referring to the judge as “Mr.” instead of “Justice,” accusing him of “bullying tactics.”
“He ended by accusing the Crown of malicious prosecution,” the court decision said.
While a separate counsel was appointed, he was removed in November 2019 when it became clear that he couldn’t work with the accused because he was so uncooperative.
“The defendant states that he does not wish to have any lawyer representing him and clearly indicated that he wishes to represent himself,” the court decision said.
“Throughout the present court proceedings, the defendant has stated on numerous occasions that he wish [sic] to cross-examine the complainants without the assistance of a lawyer.”
“At this juncture of the proceedings, I have concluded that the defendant will simply not cooperate with any counsel that is appointed and will continue to find reasons to adjourn the matter until it is outside of the Jordan timelines,” the judge added.
A new lawyer was appointed in November 2019, but the accused appealed the appointment. Not long after, the COVID-19 pandemic began.
- Download the CTV News app now and get local alerts on your device
- Get local breaking news and updates sent to your email inbox
The accused missed court dates in spring and summer of 2020 and a bench warrant was issued in September. During a phone hearing Oct. 2, 2020, the accused told the judge, “I’m not recognizing your jurisdiction to have issued the summons, sir, therefore I do not recognize your jurisdiction to put me over to any date.”
This, the court decision said, was the accused’s next delay strategy: dispute the fact that the court had jurisdiction to hear the case.
After missing court dates, a bench warrant was issued in January 2021. The accused appeared remotely at a February 2021 hearing.
After saying repeatedly that the court has no jurisdiction over him, a court official said she “strongly advised” him to attend the next court date.
“Would that be a threat, too?” the accused replied.
The matter was in court again in March 2021, when the accused said he didn’t know why he was there.
“I don’t know what I’m before the court on,” he told the court.
“Can you tell me what the charges are and who the complainants are?”
'I'LL BE OPPOSING EVERYTHING'
He followed a similar strategy at a hearing later in the month, where he said “I’ll be opposing everything.”
The judge wrote that his statement above made clear his strategy: delay for the sake of delay.
“Although unstated, it is clear he is doing this for one purpose, that purpose being to delay the matter until such time as he can mount a successful … Charter challenge,” the decision said.
The accused missed court dates in April and May of that year. After a bench warrant was issued, he appeared in June and demanded a further 12-week delay “as a result of a recent operation,” the court decision said.
“And there’s no jurisdiction,” the accused said. “Do what you gotta do.”
He skipped court dates in August and September, again claiming no jurisdiction, before appearing via telephone in October, where he again claimed the court didn’t have jurisdiction.
The court finally appointed a lawyer to cross-examine the victims in the case. That lawyer appeared at a November 2021 court hearing, but the accused did not.
In January 2022, the accused said this during a judicial pre-trial hearing:
“My position has never changed, my position remains that the court does not have jurisdiction of any matter to which you refer and I’m going to tell you that I’ve only called in today because of threat, intimidation and under great duress at the hands of (the judge) and some of your other brothers of the bench. So that’s all I have to say to you, sir.”
A bench warrant was again issued after the accused skipped other court dates, and he appeared in April of that year. By this time, he was again referring to the judge as “Mr.”
After a case conference in May 2022, the defence counsel that had been appointed told the court that the accused refused to speak with him “to provide any background information or any theories of the defence.”
He brought a motion to be removed from the case, which was denied because, as the judge said, it was clear that the accused was not going to cooperate with any lawyer.
Further, the accused was not going to be allowed to cross-examine the victims he is accused of attacking.
However, once pre-trial hearings began in June, the accused began cooperating with the lawyer, and declared he intended to file several pre-trial motions. Finally, the weeks of June 5 and June 12, 2023, were set to hold the actual trial.
But in May 2023, the accused brought a motion to remove the judge from the case – which was quickly dismissed.
Next, he tried to have his lawyer removed for failing “to properly represent his interests” and accused the Crown of misconduct.
In rejecting the application to throw the case out, the court ruled that the accused, from the beginning, was determined to use every tactic he could think of to delay the case.
NOT A COMPLICATED CASE
“This should not have been a complicated case,” the court decision said.
“If a reasonable self-represented person or a lawyer had been involved, disclosure would have been completed in a matter of weeks.”
“On the 76 occasions that this matter has been in court, there has not been one single occasion, not one, where (the accused) took steps to move the matter towards trial, to collaborate with Crown counsel, or to use time efficiently.”
In the end, the judge concluded that of the 57 months, 10 days of total delay, the Crown was only responsible for 25 months, below the 30-month Jordan threshold.
While not part of the decision, the judge in the case noted that the accused’s delaying tactics continued throughout the trial.
He brought a motion on the morning of the trial, claiming his lawyer was not following instructions, that the Crown had engaged in misconduct and that the judge in the case was biased.
“(The accused) then sought to have the trial adjourned on the basis that he had emergency non-elective surgery scheduled for the second day of trial,” the court decision said.
“In support of this application, (he) filed his own affidavit as well as an affidavit provided by his mother. No medical report or documentation of any sort was provided in support of the request.”
The judge issued a subpoena for the doctor who was supposed to perform the surgery, but no doctor ever appeared.
“In view of the fact that there was no medical evidence to support the request for the adjournment, I dismissed the application and proceeded to start the trial,” the judge wrote.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Wagner's Prighozin was on the passenger list for a plane that crashed, killing all 10 people aboard
Mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief armed rebellion against Russia earlier this year, was on the passenger list of a private jet that crashed Wednesday, killing all 10 people on board, emergency officials said. It wasn't immediately clear if Prigozhin was on the plane.
EXCLUSIVE | Union accuses CN of tracking employee's location outside of work hours through company-issued device
The union representing Canadian National railway employees alleges CN has been monitoring the whereabouts of a train operator outside of work hours through a company-issued tablet.
Trudeau wraps retreat with message to millennials, no new housing plans
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is wrapping up a multi-day meeting of his ministers with a message to young people: 'We owe it to you to take action.'
Possible death of Wagner Group chief 'suspicious' and 'opportunistic,' says military analyst
If the leader of the Wagner Group is in fact dead, it would send a clear message to critics and adversaries of Russian President Vladimir Putin, says CTV News military analyst David Fraser.
COVID resurgence sparks concerns as hospitalizations increase across Canada
Early signs suggest a new wave of COVID-19 is spreading in Canada. As hospitalizations increase, experts are raising concerns.
Debt among Canadian millennials at record levels, while earnings haven’t kept up: RBC report
Canadian millennials are more likely to face the brunt of a wavering labour market as most face mounting debt with an income that fails to keep up with inflation, according to a report from RBC Economics.
King Charles 'desperately concerned' about Canadian wildfires
King Charles has sent a message to Canadian communities grappling with wildfires after learning of states of emergency in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia.
LATEST UPDATES | 'Extreme' fire behaviour continues in Fort Smith, update expected
Fire conditions are expected to worsen across the Northwest Territories over the next few days as some blazes grow significantly. The Wood Buffalo fire, which is threatening the communities of Fort Smith and Fort Fitzgerald, Alta., has seen 'significant growth'.
RCMP probing Ford government's handling of the Greenbelt
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is probing the Ford government’s handling of the Ontario Greenbelt after being called in by provincial police.
Barrie
-
New mother dead, 4 others injured, including baby, in construction zone crash in Melancthon Township
A new mother is dead and four others, including an infant, are hospitalized following a multi-vehicle collision in a construction zone in Melancthon Township.
-
Muskoka man pleads guilty to 2022 fatal boat crash on Lake Rosseau
Court documents obtained by CTV News reveal Zavier Foyston, 26, pleaded guilty to operating a vessel in a careless manner and was ordered to pay $10,000 - the maximum fine under the Canada Shipping Act.
-
Human remains found 3 months ago along Highway 26 in Wasaga Beach identified
Provincial police say human remains found along Highway 26 in Wasaga Beach three months ago have been identified.
Toronto
-
Class action lawsuit alleges Ontario company that took $14M in investments was feeder fund for the 'crypto king'
A Chatham, Ont. mother is spearheading a class action lawsuit alleging a company that collected $14 million in investments was actually a Ponzi scheme.
-
Ontario teachers reach settlement over labour complaint, government to backtrack on mandatory reading screening
The Ontario government will no longer mandate early reading screenings this year after reaching a settlement with two teacher’s unions over a complaint about unfair labour practices.
-
RCMP probing Ford government's handling of the Greenbelt
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is probing the Ford government’s handling of the Ontario Greenbelt after being called in by provincial police.
Ottawa
-
Council votes to maintain vacant unit tax on empty Ottawa properties
Council voted 15 to 8 to maintain the city of Ottawa's current vacant unit tax. Coun. Laura Dudas had introduced a motion recommending scrapping the tax on empty units.
-
Climate protesters block Laurier Avenue in downtown Ottawa
A group of protesters blocked Laurier Avenue in front of Ottawa City Hall during the morning commute, as part of its call for the federal government to combat climate change and set up a National Firefighting Agency.
-
Council appoints new Ottawa city manager
Council approved the appointment of Wendy Stephanson as the new city manager on Wednesday following an hour long in-camera meeting.
Kitchener
-
Investigators believe around 10 people witnessed Kitchener homicide
More than a week after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed outside a Kitchener restaurant, police have renewed an appeal for witnesses to come forward as they continue to search for a suspect.
-
EXTENDED COVERAGE
EXTENDED COVERAGE | Patient by patient recount in former neurologist sexual assault trial nears end
The process of walking through complainant files one by one in the sexual assault trial of a former Kitchener neurologist is nearing an end.
-
Double dine and dash: Fergus restaurant asks for public’s help after pair of tables leave without paying up
A Fergus restaurant is asking for the community’s help with finding a group of customers that dined and dashed.
London
-
Four days before her wedding, London, Ont. woman awakes from coma in time to make it down the aisle
Two weeks ahead of her wedding day, Sarah Kempinska remembered the scary moment when she was unable to breathe.
-
Charges laid after woman dies from multi-drug overdose
A London man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly sold drugs to a man and a woman earlier this year, leading to the woman to suffer a fatal overdose.
-
Drivers detoured as major piece of Adelaide Street underpass is lowered into place
A long train sat idle on the tracks in central London, Ont. Wednesday afternoon, stretching across several blocks in the Adelaide Street and Central Avenue neighbourhood.
Windsor
-
UWindsor is first university in Canada to adopt hybrid steam-electric technology
The University of Windsor is announcing the installation of a new dual drive, electric-steam turbine chiller — the first of its kind at a Canadian university.
-
Dog reunited with owner thanks to Chatham-Kent police
Chatham-Kent police officers found a lost dog and reunited her with her worried owners.
-
Flood watch issued for Essex region
The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) issued a flood watch for the region Wednesday afternoon after significant rainfall with more forecasted.
Montreal
-
Quebec short more than 8,000 teachers ahead of new school year, minister confirms
The teacher shortage in Quebec appears to be worse than previously thought. With the start of the school year just days away, the province revealed there are now 8,558 teaching positions that have to be filled.
-
Quebec parents frustrated, disappointed after dealing with summer horse camp
Several Quebec parents say they have yet to be reimbursed by a day camp, despite dealing with a last-minute cancellation and disappointing service. The equestrian centre was supposed to be a sleepover camp beginning July 31 – but less than 48 hours before the first day, everything changed.
-
Quebec hospital worker fired after Indigenous woman's death should be reinstated: arbitrator
An arbitration tribunal has ordered the reinstatement of an orderly who was fired after an Indigenous woman filmed Quebec hospital staff insulting her as she died.
Atlantic
-
N.B. doubles down on LGBTQ school policy after report says it violates Charter rights
New Brunswick is maintaining the central elements of its policy on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools despite a report saying the policy violates the Charter rights of children.
-
Trudeau wraps retreat with message to millennials, no new housing plans
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is wrapping up a multi-day meeting of his ministers with a message to young people: 'We owe it to you to take action.'
-
'Salvus saved my life': Moncton clinic that serves the homeless population facing eviction
The Salvus Clinic in downtown Moncton is facing eviction.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg church destroyed by morning fire
A Winnipeg church has been left destroyed following a Wednesday morning fire.
-
Zach Whitecloud receives hero’s welcome in home community during Stanley Cup visit
Sioux Valley Dakota Nation rolled out the red carpet on Wednesday to honour one of their own who made it to the top of the hockey world this summer.
-
Winnipeg family told grandson was killed, but he showed up a week later alive and well
A Winnipeg family is looking for answers after their grandson, who they were told had been killed, showed up at the front door alive and well.
Calgary
-
'We are hopeless': Missing man’s family concerned for his safety
The family of a Calgary senior who has not been seen in three weeks is concerned over his whereabouts.
-
Alberta Utilities Commission says it will still process applications during renewables moratorium
The Alberta Utilities Commission has clarified how it intends to implement the UCP government's moratorium on wind and solar energy development.
-
2035 or 2050? A realistic clean electricity goal for Alta. could fall between the two
As politicians spar over whether 2035 or 2050 should be the deadline to attain a net-zero electricity grid in Alberta, the correct answer may lie somewhere in the middle.
Edmonton
-
Senior assaulted in Leduc County after helping suspects with 'car trouble': RCMP
RCMP are looking for two people who assaulted a senior in Leduc County.
-
Alberta Utilities Commission says it will still process applications during renewables moratorium
The Alberta Utilities Commission has clarified how it intends to implement the UCP government's moratorium on wind and solar energy development.
-
'Really something special': U of A Pandas take home 4th straight tennis championship
The University of Alberta Pandas tennis team is the recent winner of a fourth consecutive national championship, something that hasn't been done at the school in 20 years.
Vancouver
-
'Monumental loss': Fire evacuees from Kelowna, B.C., area learning status of homes online
After several long days of waiting, wildfire evacuees from the Kelowna, B.C., area are getting an opportunity to check the status of their properties online.
-
B.C. premier says province is looking into establishing year-round emergency response to wildfires
British Columbia's premier says the province is looking into establishing a year-round emergency response to wildfires due to the growing frequency and scale of these disasters.
-
'I love this place': Singer Sam Smith shouts out Vancouver, local restaurant
British singer Sam Smith was in town Tuesday for the Vancouver stop of their “Gloria” tour and took a moment to gush about the city on stage.