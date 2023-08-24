3rd fatal ATV crash in the northeast kills another child

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Canada appoints a new ambassador to Ukraine

Canada has named a new ambassador to Ukraine, seeing current envoy Larisa Galadza replaced by Natalka Cmoc. Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced the change to one of Canada's key diplomatic posts on Thursday, Ukraine's Independence Day.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and Canada's ambassador to Ukraine Larisa Galadza (left to right) look on as they prepare to raise the flag over the Canadian embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine on Sunday, May 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/CBC News/Pool/Murray Brewster

Barrie

Toronto

Ottawa

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver