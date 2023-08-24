3rd fatal ATV crash in the northeast kills another child

A 10-year-old girl from Barrie was killed after an ATV crash in northern Ontario, police say.

She is the third child to die in the last month as a result of an ATV collision in the region.

Emergency crews were called to a crash involving a single all-terrain vehicle (ATV) on Boyer Drive in Johnson Township, 58 kilometres east of Sault Ste. Marie around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

"Investigation determined an ATV slid down an embankment and rolled on top of one of the occupants," OPP said.

"The youth was transported to hospital in Richards Landing where a 10-year-old from Barrie was pronounced deceased."

OPP Const. Bev Gauthier told CTV News the girl was riding the ATV with another person, who survived the crash.

No details about the second rider have been provided.

An investigation is continuing and an autopsy is scheduled for a later date.

This is the third deadly ATV crash involving children this summer, with two adults dying in those crashes as well.

A mother and her five-year-old daughter were killed in an ATV crash near Parry Sound on July 23. A third rider, her nine-year-old son survived the crash.

Michelle, 42, and Heidi, 5, Bader-Shaw were killed in an ATV crash east of Parry Sound in July. (Skwarchuk Funeral Homes and Low & Low Limited)

Just more than a week later, a father and son from Timmins were killed when their ATV collided head-on with a pickup truck.

Alain (left) and Ryder (right) Dion of Timmins were killed in an ATV crash in northern Ontario. (Miron-Wilson Funeral Home)