SUDBURY -- Ontario Provincial Police Commissioner Thomas Carrique has confirmed a 28-year veteran member, Marc Hovingh, has been killed in an incident near Gore Bay on Manitoulin Island Thursday afternoon and a second officer was injured.

With great sadness I advise that PC Marc Hovingh, a 28 year veteran of the #OPP, has succumbed to his injuries sustained while bravely serving in the line of duty. Our hearts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this tragic time #HeroesInLife pic.twitter.com/9cVsYhUqcv — Thomas Carrique (@OPPCommissioner) November 19, 2020

The police have been very tight-lipped about the events this afternoon, but Gore Bay Mayor Dan Osborne said two officers were shot in the incident and the suspect is in custody.

"It did take place up on the East Bluffs, which is up in Gordon township, just outside the town of Gore Bay. I do know that there was two officers involved and one suspect. The suspect is in custody and two officers were shot," said Osborne. "That’s all I know at this point."

Condolences are pouring in from across the province and the flags at Queen's Park have been lowered to half-mast to honour the officer that was killed.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of Provincial Const. Marc Hovingh who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Manitoulin Island and hope for the speedy recovery of the other officer shot in this senseless act of violence.

Our government has requested that the flags at Queen’s Park be lowered out of respect for the fallen and their family who are grieving at this very difficult time.

My thoughts are with all the brave men and women on the frontlines who put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe," said Ontario Premier Doug Ford in a statement.

The news has rocked the small northern Ontario community.

"We are a very small community here and we know pretty much every officer that works out of our detachment here, as well as most on Manitoulin, and it's devastating for everyone. There's a lot of concern right now, we're just waiting to hear more details," said Osborne. "All I would say is everybody keep the officers involved and their families in mind and say a prayer for them tonight and hopefully all turns out well."

My heart is in Manitoulin, with the OPP officer critically injured and their family, loved ones, all members of the OPP, and the first responders at the scene. — Andrea Horwath (@AndreaHorwath) November 19, 2020

An Espanola resident told CTV News shortly before noon he saw "a swarm of OPP officers heading toward the island."

