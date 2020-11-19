SUDBURY -- Ontario Provincial Police Commissioner Thomas Carrique has confirmed a 28-year veteran member, Marc Hovingh, has been killed in an incident near Gore Bay on Manitoulin Island Thursday afternoon.

With great sadness I advise that PC Marc Hovingh, a 28 year veteran of the #OPP, has succumbed to his injuries sustained while bravely serving in the line of duty. Our hearts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this tragic time #HeroesInLife pic.twitter.com/9cVsYhUqcv — Thomas Carrique (@OPPCommissioner) November 19, 2020

An OPP source has confirmed there was a shooting on Manitoulin Island Thursday and police are asking the public to avoid the Gore Bay area as officers respond to the incident.

Our thoughts are with our critically injured OPP officer, who has been shot on duty, their family and friends, and all of our members and first responders who are dealing with this incident on Manitoulin Island today. We will update condition of the officer as soon as we know. https://t.co/KN9jqeikKe — OPP Association (@OPPAssociation) November 19, 2020

An Espanola resident told CTV News shortly before noon he saw "a swarm of OPP officers heading toward the island."

Police said they are investigating a "serious occurrence" near an area called "The Bluffs."

#ManitoulinOPP advising there is a heavy police presence in #GoreBay in the area of Scotland Rd, Hindman Trail & 10th Rd. investigating a serious occurrence. The public is requested to stay away from the area. More information will be released once available. ^cb — OPP North East Region (@OPP_NER) November 19, 2020

Condolences are pouring in from across the province and the flags at Queen's Park have been lowered to half-mast to honour the officer that was wounded while on-duty.

My heart is in Manitoulin, with the OPP officer critically injured and their family, loved ones, all members of the OPP, and the first responders at the scene. — Andrea Horwath (@AndreaHorwath) November 19, 2020

