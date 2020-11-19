Advertisement
28-year Ontario police veteran killed in Manitoulin Island incident
Published Thursday, November 19, 2020 11:57AM EST Last Updated Thursday, November 19, 2020 4:27PM EST
SUDBURY -- Ontario Provincial Police Commissioner Thomas Carrique has confirmed a 28-year veteran member, Marc Hovingh, has been killed in an incident near Gore Bay on Manitoulin Island Thursday afternoon.
An Espanola resident told CTV News shortly before noon he saw "a swarm of OPP officers heading toward the island."
Police said they are investigating a "serious occurrence" near an area called "The Bluffs."
Condolences are pouring in from across the province and the flags at Queen's Park have been lowered to half-mast to honour the officer that was wounded while on-duty.
