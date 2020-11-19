Advertisement
28-year Ontario police veteran critically injured in Manitoulin Island incident
Published Thursday, November 19, 2020 11:57AM EST Last Updated Thursday, November 19, 2020 3:00PM EST
SUDBURY -- Ontario Provincial Police Commissioner Thomas Carrique has confirmed a 28-year veteran member has been critically injured in an incident near Gore Bay on Manitoulin Island Thursday afternoon.
An OPP source has confirmed there was a shooting on Manitoulin Island Thursday and police are asking the public to avoid the Gore Bay area as officers respond to the incident.
An Espanola resident told CTV News shortly before noon he saw "a swarm of OPP officers heading toward the island."
Police said they are investigating a "serious occurrence" near an area called "The Bluffs."
More details to come on this developing story, check back for updates.